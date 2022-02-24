UP Police Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply extended - Check new deadline, details of vacancy, eligibility criteria

If you want to apply for the UP Police Recrutiment 2022 process, we have an important piece of news for you! The last date to apply for posts of Assistant Operator, Head Operator, and others have been extended till March 15, 2022. Earlier, it was set for February 28, 2022.
The notification has been issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply via the official website of the Board, uppbpb.gov.in.Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2430 vacant posts will be filled.
UP Police Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy
Assistant Operator - 1374
Head Operator/Head Operator mechanic - 936
Workshop Staff: 120
UP Police Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria
Assistant Operator posts: Intermediate with Physics and Maths subjects or equivalent.
Head Operator posts: Completed a Three Year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT / Mechanical.
Workshop Staff posts: Passed Class 12th and ITI in relevant.
Age limit for Assistant Operator posts: 18 to 22 years of age
Age limit for Workshop Staff, Head Radio Operator/Head Mechanic Operator posts: 20 to 28 years of age.
Process of selection
Candidates will be selected based on an online written exam, followed by PST, followed by PET, final list, and medical exam.
Direct links to apply
UP Police Recruitment 2022: Apply For Workshop Operator Posts
UP Police Recruitment 2022: Apply For Head Operator Posts
UP Police Recruitment 2022: Apply For AssistantOperator/Director Posts