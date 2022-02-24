UP Police Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply extended - Check new deadline, details of vacancy, eligibility criteria

If you want to apply for the UP Police Recrutiment 2022 process, we have an important piece of news for you! The last date to apply for posts of Assistant Operator, Head Operator, and others have been extended till March 15, 2022. Earlier, it was set for February 28, 2022.

The notification has been issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply via the official website of the Board, uppbpb.gov.in.Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2430 vacant posts will be filled.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Assistant Operator - 1374

General: 552 EWS: 137 OBC: 370 ST: 27 SC: 288

Head Operator/Head Operator mechanic - 936

General: 379 EWS: 92 OBC: 252 ST: 18 SC: 195

Workshop Staff: 120

General: 51 EWS: 11 OBC: 32 ST: 2 SC: 24

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Assistant Operator posts: Intermediate with Physics and Maths subjects or equivalent.

Head Operator posts: Completed a Three Year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT / Mechanical.

Workshop Staff posts: Passed Class 12th and ITI in relevant.

Age limit for Assistant Operator posts: 18 to 22 years of age

Age limit for Workshop Staff, Head Radio Operator/Head Mechanic Operator posts: 20 to 28 years of age.

Process of selection

Candidates will be selected based on an online written exam, followed by PST, followed by PET, final list, and medical exam.

Direct links to apply

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Apply For Workshop Operator Posts

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Apply For Head Operator Posts

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Apply For AssistantOperator/Director Posts