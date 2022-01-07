UP Police Recruitment 2022: Bumper applications invited at uppbpb.gov.in - Important dates, Selection Process

Online applications have been invited for the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) in Lucknow for the positions of Assistant Operator, Head Operator and others.

The application process will begin on January 20, 2022, and the last date to apply for these posts will be February 28, 2022.

Interested candidates can apply on the official website of the promotion board - uppbpb.gov.in. Keep in mind, the entire process will take place online.

The UP Police is looking to hire 2430 individuals through this recruitment drive.

Here are the Vacancy Details:

Assistant Operator: 1374

- General: 552

- EWS: 137

- OBC: 370

- ST: 27

- SC: 288

Head Operator/Head Operator Mechanic: 936

- General: 379

- EWS: 92

- OBC: 252

- ST: 18

- SC: 195

Workshop Staff: 120

- General: 51

- EWS: 11

- OBC: 32

- ST: 2

- SC: 24

Educational Qualification:

- Assistant Operator: Candidates must have passed Intermediate with Physics and Maths subjects.

- Head Operator: Candidates must have a 3-year Engineering Diploma in Electronics/Telecommunication/Electrical/Computer Science/IT/Mechanical.

- Workshop Staff: Candidates must have passed class 12 and ITI in relevant subjects.

The age limit of candidates applying for the Assistant Operator posts must be between 18 to 22 years of age and those applying for Workshop Staff posts must be between 20 to 28 years of age.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online exam followed by a PST, PET, final list, and medical exam.