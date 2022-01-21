UP Police Recruitment 2022: Apply 1374 Assistant Operator posts at uppbpb.gov.in – Check salary, last date, eligibility

UP Police (UPPRPB) is inviting applications for the 1374 Assistant Operator posts in Uttar Pradesh Police Radio Cadre. The last date to apply is February 28, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

UPPRPB Assistant Operator Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Assistant Operator

No. of Vacancy: 1374

Pay Scale: 25500 – 81100/- Level- 4

UPPRPB Assistant Operator Recruitment 2022 Category Wise Details

UR: 552

EWS: 137

OBC (NCL): 370

SC: 288

ST: 27

Total: 1374

UPPRPB Assistant Operator Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done class 12th (Intermediate) Exam Passed in Physics and Mathematics Subjects from recognized Board.

Age Limit: 18 to 22 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or Bank challan.

For all candidates: Rs. 400/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through uppbpb.gov.in.

UPPRPB Assistant Operator Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Examination, Documentation and Physical Standard Test (PST).

Starting date for application form submission: January 20, 2022

Last date for application form submission: February 28, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: February 28, 2022

UPPRPB Assistant Operator Recruitment 2022 Notification: uppbpb.gov.in/notice