UP Police Recruitment 2021: UPPBPB extends registration upto THIS date for over 9,500 posts

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has extended the application deadline for more than 9000 vacancies of Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander and Fire Officer-II. Interested candidates can apply for the UP Police Recruitment 2021 through the official website, uppbpb.gov. The last date has been extended upto June 15, 2021, due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Earlier the last date to apply was May 30, 2021.

UPPBPB is inviting applications for a total of 9534 posts

UP Police Recruitment 2021 Details

Category wise vacancy details:

General: 3613 posts

EWC: 902 Posts

OBC: 2437 posts

SC: 1895 posts

ST: 180 Posts

UP Police Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate should be a graduate in any stream from any recognized university. Detailed education qualification is mentioned on the official notification.

UP Police Recruitment 2021 Age limit: The candidate should be between 21 to 28 years.

UP Police Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test, PST, PET, final list and medical test.

UP Police Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale: Selected candidates will be given Rs 9300 to 34800 as salary under 4200-grade pay per month.

UP Police Recruitment 2021 Exam Pattern: The exam will be conducted in online mode and the duration of the exam will be of 2 hours for 400 marks.

UP Police Recruitment 2021 Notification: Click Here

UP Police Recruitment 2021 application extension Notification: Click Here