UP Police Recruitment 2021: UPPBPB extends registration upto THIS date for over 9,500 posts
UPPRPB has extended the application deadline for more than 9000 vacancies of Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander and Fire Officer-II.
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has extended the application deadline for more than 9000 vacancies of Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander and Fire Officer-II. Interested candidates can apply for the UP Police Recruitment 2021 through the official website, uppbpb.gov. The last date has been extended upto June 15, 2021, due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Earlier the last date to apply was May 30, 2021.
UPPBPB is inviting applications for a total of 9534 posts
UP Police Recruitment 2021 Details
Category wise vacancy details:
General: 3613 posts
EWC: 902 Posts
OBC: 2437 posts
SC: 1895 posts
ST: 180 Posts
UP Police Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate should be a graduate in any stream from any recognized university. Detailed education qualification is mentioned on the official notification.
UP Police Recruitment 2021 Age limit: The candidate should be between 21 to 28 years.
UP Police Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test, PST, PET, final list and medical test.
UP Police Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale: Selected candidates will be given Rs 9300 to 34800 as salary under 4200-grade pay per month.
UP Police Recruitment 2021 Exam Pattern: The exam will be conducted in online mode and the duration of the exam will be of 2 hours for 400 marks.
UP Police Recruitment 2021 Notification: Click Here
UP Police Recruitment 2021 application extension Notification: Click Here