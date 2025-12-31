UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification for 32,679 posts released at upprpb; get direct LINK to apply here

Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with festive party artwork; look at major doodles of 2025
Candidates must complete one-time registration (OTR) in the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's OTR system.
UP Police Vacancy 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police has issued a notification for recruitment to a total of 32,679 posts under direct recruitment for Constables Civil Police, and equivalent positions. Candidates can submit their online applications from December 31, 2025, to January 30, 2026 at uppbpb.gov.in. The posts are to be filled in different categories, including Constable Civil Police, Constable P.A.C./Armed Police, Constable Special Security Force, Female Constable for Women Battalion, Jail Warder (Male) and others. Prior to applying, candidates must complete one-time registration (OTR) in the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's OTR system.
Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.
Step 2: Candidates must create a 'One Time Registration' account, if not done already.
Step 3: Provide your details, including name, email, mobile number and others.
Step 4: Now upload scanned copies of all the required documents, including photo, signature and certificates to the places as indicated.
Step 5: Pay the required application fee (if applicable) as mentioned in the notification.
Step 6: Take a printout of the submitted application for future reference.
Get a direct link to apply here.
For detailed official notification, click here.