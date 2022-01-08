UP Police Assistant Operator Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced at uppbpb.gov.in – Check salary, important dates

UP Police UPPRPB has released a recruitment notification for 1374 Assistant Operator Vacancy in Uttar Pradesh Police Radio Cadre. The application process will begin on January 20 and the last date to apply is February 28, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, uppbpb.gov.in
UPPRPB Assistant Operator Vacancy 2022 Details
Post: Assistant Operator
No. of Vacancy: 1374
Pay Scale: 25500 – 81100/- Level- 4
Category Wise Details
UR: 552
EWS: 137
OBC (NCL): 370
SC: 288
ST: 27
Total: 1374
Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done class 12th (Intermediate) Exam Passed in Physics and Mathematics Subjects from recognized Board.
Age Limit: 18 to 22 years
Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or Bank challan.
For all candidate: Rs 400/-
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the UPPRPB website uppbpb.gov.in.
UP Police Assistant Operator Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting Date for Submission of Application form: January 20, 2022
Last Date for Submission of Application form: February 28, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee: February 28, 2022
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Examination, Documentation and Physical Standard Test (PST).
UP Police Assistant Operator Recruitment 2022 Notification: uppbpb.gov.in/notice