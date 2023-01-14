Search icon
UP Panchayat Recruitment 2023 Notification: Apply for 3544 DEO posts, check salary and how to apply

UP Panchayat Recruitment 2023 Notification: Interested candidates can apply through the official website at panchayatiraj.up.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 04:29 PM IST

File photo
Panchayati Raj Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh is inviting applications for Panchayat Assistant/Accountant cum Data Entry Operator posts. The application process will begin on January 17 and the last date to apply is February 2, 2023. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at panchayatiraj.up.nic.in.
 
This recruitment drive will fill a total of 3544 vacancies for Panchayat Assistant/Accountant cum Data Entry Operator posts.
 
Important dates:
 
Inviting applications by Gram Panchayats, period of getting the notice board and Munadi done by Gram Panchayat: January 14
Period of submission of application form: January 17
Period of providing the applications received: February 3 to February 8
Preparation of merit list of applications received: February 9 to February 16
Test recommendation by the committee constituted under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate: February 17 to February 24
Issue of appointment letter by Gram panchayat: February 25 to February 27
 
