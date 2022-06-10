UP Panchayat Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1875 Architect/ Consulting Engineer posts, know how to apply

Panchayati Raj Department Govt of Uttar Pradesh is inviting applications for 1875 Architect/ Consulting Engineer (Civil) posts. The last date to apply is June 15, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, panchayatiraj.up.nic.in.
Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Civil Engineer Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Architect/ Consulting Engineer (Civil)
No. of Vacancy: 1875
Pay Scale: Not Specified
UP Panchayat Civil Engineer Eligibility Criteria: Candidate should possess Diploma/ B.Tech/ B.E (Civil Engineering)/ B. Architecture
Age Limit: 18 to 65 years
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the official website prdfinance.up.gov.in.
Starting date for application form submission: June 01, 2022
Last date for application form submission: June 15, 2022
Selection Process: Selection will be based on marks obtained in their Exam and Experience.
Notification: prdfinance.up.gov.in/