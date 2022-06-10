Search icon
UP Panchayat Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1875 Architect/ Consulting Engineer posts, know how to apply

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Civil Engineer Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, panchayatiraj.up.nic.in.

File photo

Panchayati Raj Department Govt of Uttar Pradesh is inviting applications for 1875 Architect/ Consulting Engineer (Civil) posts. The last date to apply is June 15, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, panchayatiraj.up.nic.in.

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Civil Engineer Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Architect/ Consulting Engineer (Civil)          

No. of Vacancy: 1875     

Pay Scale: Not Specified

UP Panchayat Civil Engineer Eligibility Criteria: Candidate should possess Diploma/ B.Tech/ B.E (Civil Engineering)/ B. Architecture

Age Limit: 18 to 65 years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the official website prdfinance.up.gov.in.

Starting date for application form submission: June 01, 2022

Last date for application form submission: June 15, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on marks obtained in their Exam and Experience.

Notification: prdfinance.up.gov.in/ 

