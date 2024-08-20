Twitter
Education

UP NEET UG counselling 2024: Registration to begin today, know process, documents required and more

After registering, there will be an online choice-filling phase in the counselling process that runs from August 24 to August 29.

Varnika Srivastava

Aug 20, 2024

UP NEET UG counselling 2024: Registration to begin today, know process, documents required and more
The Uttar Pradesh-based Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has declared that the UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 registration period will open on August 20. Those who fit the requirements can register online at upneet.gov.in, the official website. A registration fee of Rs 2,000 must be paid by candidates in order to take part in the counselling process. The official website offers an online payment gateway for submitting the fee. In Uttar Pradesh, registering is an essential step for applicants wishing to be admitted to MBBS and BDS programs.

After registering, there will be an online choice-filling phase in the counselling process that runs from August 24 to August 29. This step is crucial to the admissions process because it gives candidates the opportunity to choose the courses and universities they want to attend.

The official notification states that applications for MBBS and BDS counselling for 2024 must be submitted by August 24 at 2:00 PM. The timeframe for completing the online choice-filling process is August 24–29. On August 30, the UP NEET UG 2024 seat assignment results will be released. Starting on August 31, the admissions process will proceed according to the schedule until September 5. 

The following paperwork will be needed by candidates for the UP NEET UG 2024 counselling process:
 
NEET hall pass
certificate of caste, if relevant
Results of NEET 2024
Two passport-sized photos
Certificate of residency (to satisfy eligibility requirements)

Registration: Inputting personal, academic, contact, NEET 2024, and additional pertinent data is required of candidates.
 
Upload documents: As required by the conducting authority, candidates must upload a passport-sized photo, their signature, and a left thumb impression. 
Fee payment: In order for the UP NEET 2024 application to be submitted successfully, payment of the application fee is required.
Fill out the form: 
Before submitting it, candidates should double-check that all the information is correct.

