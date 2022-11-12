UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 schedule released on upneet.gov.in, registration process to end soon

File photo

Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET) Counselling schedule 2022 for Round 2 admissions has been released. The Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh, DGME Uttar Pradesh has released the UP NEET Counselling dates for admission into MBBS/BDS courses on November 11, 2022. The registration process has also started. Interested candidates can register for the UP NEET Round 2 counselling through the official website--upneet.gov.in and apply.

As per the UP NEET Counselling Round 2 revised schedule, registration will be held from November 11 to 14 up to 2 pm. The security fees will be paid on November 11 to 15 2022. UP NEET Counselling Round 2 merit list will be released on November 14, 2022.

The choices can be filled from November 16 to 18 up to 2 pm. The result of the UP NEET UG seat allotment 2022 will be released on November 20/21, 2022. The allotment letter can be downloaded from November 21 to 24, 2022.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website--upneet.gov.in

Click on the UP NEET counselling 2022 registration link

A new login page would open

Enter your roll number and NEET application number

Submit details and access the UP NEET login

Apply for the Round 2 counselling and submit the details/documents as asked

Submit the form and download it

Take a print out for future references

UP NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2022: