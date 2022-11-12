Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 schedule released on upneet.gov.in, registration process to end soon

UP NEET Counselling Round 2 merit list would release on November 14, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 07:46 AM IST

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 schedule released on upneet.gov.in, registration process to end soon
File photo

Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET) Counselling schedule 2022 for Round 2 admissions has been released. The Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh, DGME Uttar Pradesh has released the UP NEET Counselling dates for admission into MBBS/BDS courses on November 11, 2022. The registration process has also started. Interested candidates can register for the UP NEET Round 2 counselling through the official website--upneet.gov.in and apply.  

As per the UP NEET Counselling Round 2 revised schedule, registration will be held from November 11 to 14 up to 2 pm. The security fees will be paid on November 11 to 15 2022. UP NEET Counselling Round 2 merit list will be released on November 14, 2022.

The choices can be filled from November 16 to 18 up to 2 pm. The result of the UP NEET UG seat allotment 2022 will be released on November 20/21, 2022. The allotment letter can be downloaded from November 21 to 24, 2022.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to apply

  • Visit the official website--upneet.gov.in
  • Click on the UP NEET counselling 2022 registration link
  • A new login page would open
  • Enter your roll number and NEET application number
  • Submit details and access the UP NEET login
  • Apply for the Round 2 counselling and submit the details/documents as asked
  • Submit the form and download it
  • Take a print out for future references

UP NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2022:

  • Online registration: November 11 to 14 up to 2 pm
  • Security fee deposit dates: November 11 to 15 2022
  • UP NEET Counselling Round 2 merit list: November 14, 2022
  • Online choice filling: November 16 to 18 up to 2 pm
  • UP NEET Round 2 seat allotment result: November 20/21, 2022.
  • Download the allotment order: November 21 to 24, 2022
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ponniyin Selvan: Characters from Kalki's novel portrayed by Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha in historical epic
Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
Brahmastra box office: Ranbir-Alia starrer is 7th Bollywood film to cross Rs 100 crore mark in opening weekend
Delhi's air quality: Capital breathes cleanest air in two years
Are you planning a winter trip? Here are 5 mesmerising places to explore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 511 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.