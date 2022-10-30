Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 merit list released at upneet.gov.in, get direct link here

NEET UG Merit list 2022 PDF is available on the official website--upneet.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 07:11 AM IST

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 merit list released at upneet.gov.in, get direct link here
File photo

The round one merit list for the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility Common Entrance Test for Undergraduates (UP NEET UG Counselling 2022) has been released. The Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh, or DGME Uttar Pradesh, has published the NEET UG Merit list 2022 PDF on the official website upneet.gov.in.

Candidates who have been given seats must use their choice-filling and locking options between November 1 and November 4, 2022. The UP NEET UG Merit list PDF includes information on the candidates' names, fathers' names, categories, NEET scores, ranks, and other things. As per the schedule, UP NEET UG Counselling allotment result will release on November 4/5.

The UP state merit list for MBBS/BDS admission 2022 is available to download for applicants who registered for UP NEET Counselling. Download the UP NEET UG Merit list 2022 using the direct link mentioned below.

Also Read: SBI Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Last date soon to apply for 1422 Circle Based Officer posts at sbi.co.in

UP NEET UG Merit list PDF: Steps to download
Visit the official website--upneet.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the UP NEET UG Merit list 2022 link
A new PDF file would open
Check your name and details
Save the PDF and download it
Take a printout for future references

UP NEET UG Merit list 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Arthritis: Know about its types and lifestyle changes that can help reduce joint pain and stiffness
Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Ananya Pandey attend Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Diwali bash
Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru win in major categories
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Switzerland claims record for world’s longest passenger train
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.