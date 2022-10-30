UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 merit list released at upneet.gov.in, get direct link here

File photo

The round one merit list for the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility Common Entrance Test for Undergraduates (UP NEET UG Counselling 2022) has been released. The Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh, or DGME Uttar Pradesh, has published the NEET UG Merit list 2022 PDF on the official website upneet.gov.in.

Candidates who have been given seats must use their choice-filling and locking options between November 1 and November 4, 2022. The UP NEET UG Merit list PDF includes information on the candidates' names, fathers' names, categories, NEET scores, ranks, and other things. As per the schedule, UP NEET UG Counselling allotment result will release on November 4/5.

The UP state merit list for MBBS/BDS admission 2022 is available to download for applicants who registered for UP NEET Counselling. Download the UP NEET UG Merit list 2022 using the direct link mentioned below.

UP NEET UG Merit list PDF: Steps to download

Visit the official website--upneet.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the UP NEET UG Merit list 2022 link

A new PDF file would open

Check your name and details

Save the PDF and download it

Take a printout for future references

