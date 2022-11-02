UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 revised schedule out on upneet.gov.in, check details

File Photo

The Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, UP NEET Counselling dates for admission to MBBS/BDS courses has been revised. Because the document verification of some candidates is still pending, the Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh, DGME Uttar Pradesh has decided to revise the admission dates.

All the candidates whose document verification is pending have also received an email from the directorate. The last date to submit the security money was October 30, 2022.

According to the revised UP NEET Counselling schedule, the security fees will now be paid by November 1, 2022, and the candidates can fill in their choices from November 3 to November 7, 2022.

After this, the UP NEET UG seat allotment result 2022 will release on November 8-9, 2022 and candidates will be able to download the allotment letter from November 9 to November 13, 2022. The candidates must download the seat allotment order as it will be needed during the reporting to the allotted colleges.

It is important to note that all the candidates participating in the NEET Ug Counselling will be required to pay Rs 30,000 as a security fee for state sector MBBS/BDS seats, Rs 2,00,000 for private MBBS course seats, and Rs 1 lakh for private sector BDS courses.

The Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh, DGME Uttar Pradesh holds the NEET counselling process for 85 percent of state quota seats for admission to various UG Medical courses offered by the Medical colleges.