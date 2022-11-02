Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 revised schedule out on upneet.gov.in, check details

The candidates must download the seat allotment order as it will be needed during the reporting to the allotted colleges.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 09:20 AM IST

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 revised schedule out on upneet.gov.in, check details
File Photo

The Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, UP NEET Counselling dates for admission to MBBS/BDS courses has been revised. Because the document verification of some candidates is still pending, the Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh, DGME Uttar Pradesh has decided to revise the admission dates. 

All the candidates whose document verification is pending have also received an email from the directorate. The last date to submit the security money was October 30, 2022. 

READ | J-K: 4 terrorists including LeT commander killed in twin anti-terrorist operations in Anantnag, Awantipora districts

According to the revised UP NEET Counselling schedule, the security fees will now be paid by November 1, 2022, and the candidates can fill in their choices from November 3 to November 7, 2022. 

After this, the UP NEET UG seat allotment result 2022 will release on November 8-9, 2022 and candidates will be able to download the allotment letter from November 9 to November 13, 2022. The candidates must download the seat allotment order as it will be needed during the reporting to the allotted colleges.

READ | Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc, CM MK Stalin directs officials to be on guard

It is important to note that all the candidates participating in the NEET Ug Counselling will be required to pay Rs 30,000 as a security fee for state sector MBBS/BDS seats, Rs 2,00,000 for private MBBS course seats, and Rs 1 lakh for private sector BDS courses.

The Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh, DGME Uttar Pradesh holds the NEET counselling process for 85 percent of state quota seats for admission to various UG Medical courses offered by the Medical colleges.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: This festive season, get blinged up using these Bollywood inspired looks
Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood
Who's next after Liz Truss? From Rishi Sunak to Ben Wallace, know likely UK PM candidates if Truss is ousted
Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan grace Krishan Kumar's Diwali party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video: Tourists in Karnataka drive car on suspension bridge, just two days after Morbi tragedy
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.