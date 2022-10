File photo

The registration process for UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 has started by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, UP on October 22, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

The last date to apply is October 28, 2022. The state merit list will be out on October 29, 2022 and the final allotment result will be declared on November 4 or 5, 2022.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps to register