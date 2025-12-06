FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeEducation

EDUCATION

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 2 registration begins at mcc.nic.in, seat allotment result on...; Check details inside

Round 2 registration for NEET PG Counselling 2025 began yesterday, December 5, and is open until December 9. Choice filling starts today, December 6. Seat allotment will be conducted on December 10–11, with results on December 12. Selected candidates must report from December 13 to 21.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 06, 2025, 08:24 AM IST

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 2 registration begins at mcc.nic.in, seat allotment result on...; Check details inside
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) began the registration process for Round 2 of NEET PG Counselling 2025 on December 5, and the window is now active for eligible candidates. Students who haven’t registered yet can complete the process on the official portal until December 9, 2025.

Choice Filling Opens Today

The choice filling and locking feature for Round 2 officially opens today, December 6, 2025. Candidates can select and lock their preferred courses and colleges until December 9, 2025. It is important to lock the choices before the deadline to ensure they are considered during the seat allocation process.

Following this, MCC will conduct the seat allotment process on December 10 and 11, and the results for the second round will be declared on December 12, 2025.

Those who receive a seat must report to their allotted institutions between December 13 and 21, 2025, to complete admission formalities.

How to Register for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2

Students can complete their Round 2 registration by following the steps below:

Visit the official NEET PG counselling website.

Click on the “New Registration” option on the homepage.

Log in using your NEET PG credentials.

Fill in the required personal and academic details.

After logging in, proceed with choice selection during the active window.

Save and submit the form to complete the process.

The registration link and all updates are available at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2: Complete Schedule

Activity Dates
Registration and Fee Payment December 5–9, 2025
Choice Filling and Locking December 6–9, 2025
Seat Allotment Process December 10–11, 2025
Result Announcement December 12, 2025
Reporting/Admission December 13–21, 2025
