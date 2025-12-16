FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
MCC will release the NEET PG 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result on December 16 at mcc.nic.in. Selected candidates must report to the allotted colleges between December 17 and 25 for document verification and admission.

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 01:50 PM IST

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 BIG UPDATE: Round 2 seat allotment result to be announced today at mcc.nic.in; Check details inside
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to release the Round 2 seat allotment results for NEET PG 2025 on December 16. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can view their allocation status by logging in to the official MCC portal at mcc.nic.in.

Once the results are published, candidates who are offered seats must report to their respective medical colleges within the stipulated timeline. Physical reporting and completion of admission formalities will take place from December 17 to December 25, 2025. Failure to report within this period may result in cancellation of the allotted seat, along with possible forfeiture of the security deposit.

As per the official counselling timeline, medical institutes will verify the data of candidates who have joined and forward the details to MCC on December 26, 2025. This step is crucial for confirming admissions under the All India Quota (AIQ) postgraduate medical seats.

How to Access NEET PG Round 2 Allotment Status

Candidates can check their allotment result by following a few simple steps:

  1. Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the round 2 seat allotment result link available.
  3. Enter the login credentials.
  4. Click on the submit button.
  5. The NEET PG Round 2 Allotment Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Download and save it for future reference.

Mandatory Documents for Admission

Candidates reporting to their allotted institutions must carry a comprehensive set of documents for verification, which include:

  1. NEET PG 2025 Admit Card
  2. NEET PG 2025 Scorecard/Rank Letter
  3. MBBS Mark Sheets (All Professional Exams)
  4. MBBS Degree Certificate / Provisional Certificate
  5. Internship Completion Certificate
  6. Photo Identity Proof (Aadhaar / Passport / PAN / Voter ID)
  7. Date of Birth Proof (Class 10 certificate)
  8. Permanent/Provisional Registration Certificate (NMC/State Medical Council)
  9. Category Certificate (SC / ST / OBC / EWS, if applicable)
  10. Disability Certificate (PwD, if applicable)
  11. Passport-size Photographs (same as NEET PG application)
  12. Allotment Letter (after seat allotment)
  13. Migration Certificate (if applicable)
  14. Character Certificate (if required by the institute)

Seat Changes in Round 2

During the second round of counselling, 540 candidates either surrendered or withdrew their seats. To accommodate eligible aspirants, MCC subsequently added 135 new postgraduate medical seats, bringing the total available seats to 32,215.

Key Highlights of NEET PG Counselling 2025

NEET PG 2025 counselling is conducted online by MCC, with seat allotment determined by candidates’ ranks, choice preferences, and seat availability. Admission is confirmed only after successful reporting and document verification at the allotted medical college. The counselling process covers All India Quota postgraduate medical seats across the country.

