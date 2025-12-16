UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 BIG UPDATE: Round 2 seat allotment result to be announced today at mcc.nic.in; Check details inside
EDUCATION
MCC will release the NEET PG 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result on December 16 at mcc.nic.in. Selected candidates must report to the allotted colleges between December 17 and 25 for document verification and admission.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to release the Round 2 seat allotment results for NEET PG 2025 on December 16. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can view their allocation status by logging in to the official MCC portal at mcc.nic.in.
Once the results are published, candidates who are offered seats must report to their respective medical colleges within the stipulated timeline. Physical reporting and completion of admission formalities will take place from December 17 to December 25, 2025. Failure to report within this period may result in cancellation of the allotted seat, along with possible forfeiture of the security deposit.
As per the official counselling timeline, medical institutes will verify the data of candidates who have joined and forward the details to MCC on December 26, 2025. This step is crucial for confirming admissions under the All India Quota (AIQ) postgraduate medical seats.
Candidates can check their allotment result by following a few simple steps:
Candidates reporting to their allotted institutions must carry a comprehensive set of documents for verification, which include:
During the second round of counselling, 540 candidates either surrendered or withdrew their seats. To accommodate eligible aspirants, MCC subsequently added 135 new postgraduate medical seats, bringing the total available seats to 32,215.
NEET PG 2025 counselling is conducted online by MCC, with seat allotment determined by candidates’ ranks, choice preferences, and seat availability. Admission is confirmed only after successful reporting and document verification at the allotted medical college. The counselling process covers All India Quota postgraduate medical seats across the country.