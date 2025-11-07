FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

UP NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 1 registration begins at upneet.gov.in, seat allotment result on...; Check details inside

The UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 registration begins on November 6, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply via upneet.gov.in. The process includes a mandatory internship and NEET PG rank. A two-year service bond is required for government college admissions, with penalties for non-compliance.

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 08:32 AM IST

The Director General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has officially commenced the registration process for the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025. Starting from November 6, 2025, eligible candidates are invited to register for the counselling process through the official website: upneet.gov.in

This counselling process is a crucial step for candidates who wish to secure a seat in government medical and dental colleges across Uttar Pradesh for the 2025-26 academic year. Candidates must possess a valid NEET PG rank and a completion letter of their internship in order to be eligible for participation in the first round of the counselling.

Key Highlights of UP NEET PG Counselling 2025

Counselling Authority: Director General Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh

Exam: NEET PG 2025

Eligibility: Candidates must have a valid NEET PG score and a completed internship.

Official Website: upneet.gov.in

Courses Offered: Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), and other postgraduate medical and dental programs.

State: Uttar Pradesh

It is important to note that candidates who opt for government medical or dental colleges in Uttar Pradesh will be required to complete a mandatory two-year service bond. This bond mandates candidates to work in the state for two years post-completion of their studies. Failing to adhere to this service bond requirement will result in a heavy penalty of INR 40 lakh, in accordance with the state’s NEET PG bond policy.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule

Candidates should keep an eye on the important dates for the upcoming counselling process to ensure they do not miss any key deadlines. Here’s a quick overview of the significant events:

Event Dates
Registration Period: November 6 - 10, 2025
Security Deposit and Registration: November 6 - 10, 2025 (by 2 PM)
Release of Merit List: November 10, 2025
Choice Filling Period: November 11 - 14, 2025 (till 2 PM)
Seat Allotment Announcement: November 17, 2025
Allotment Letter Download: November 18 - 22, 2025
 

Step-by-Step Registration Process

  1. Online Registration: Candidates must visit the official UP NEET PG counselling portal (upneet.gov.in) and complete their registration by providing essential details, including their NEET PG rank and internship completion letter.
  2. Security Money Deposit: During the registration process, candidates are required to deposit the security money as part of the procedure. The deadline for depositing this money is also November 10, 2025, by 2 PM.
  3. Merit List Release: The merit list for UP NEET PG 2025 will be published on November 10, 2025. This list will feature the names of candidates who have qualified and are eligible for seat allocation.
  4. Choice Filling: Following the release of the merit list, candidates will be allowed to fill in their preferences for the available courses and colleges between November 11 and November 14, 2025, until 2 PM.
  5. Seat Allotment: The seat allotment for the first round of counselling will be announced on November 17, 2025. After the seat allocation, candidates can download their allotment letters between November 18 and November 22, 2025.

Important Guidelines

Service Bond Policy: Candidates must be aware that admission to government institutions comes with a mandatory two-year service bond. This bond ensures that students serve in the state post-completion of their course. Non-compliance with this bond will result in a financial penalty of INR 40 lakh.

Eligibility Verification: The NEET PG rank and internship completion letter are non-negotiable eligibility criteria. Candidates should ensure they meet all the requirements before initiating their registration.

This year's UP NEET PG counselling offers an important opportunity for medical professionals looking to further their studies in various postgraduate medical and dental programs. With the deadlines quickly approaching, prospective candidates must complete their registration and related procedures in a timely manner to secure their seats for the academic year 2025-26.

For more details and to stay updated on the latest notifications, candidates are encouraged to visit the official UP NEET PG counselling website upneet.gov.in

