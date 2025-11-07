Donald Trump once again makes BIG claim about India-Pakistan war, says 'eight planes were shot down...'
Tesla shareholders okay record USD 1 trillion pay package for Elon Musk; What would the CEO's net worth now be?
Delhi-NCR AQI: National Capital's air quality declines to 'very poor' category, stands at 312, health concerns rise
Delhi airport operations hit after air traffic control faces severe glitch, over 100 flights delayed
Amid divorce rumours with Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij gets hospitalised due to...
Amid engagement rumours, Vijay Deverakonda gives huge shoutout to Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend: 'I know they have made...'
UP NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 1 registration begins at upneet.gov.in, seat allotment result on...; Check details inside
CISCE 2026 Board Exams: ICSE, ISC date sheets likely to be announced soon on cisce.org; Check details inside
Meet woman, who failed to crack UPSC exam in first two attempts, mother left her job to support daughter, she then became IAS officer with AIR...
US President Donald Trump likely to visit India next year, says THIS about trade talks with PM Modi
EDUCATION
The UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 registration begins on November 6, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply via upneet.gov.in. The process includes a mandatory internship and NEET PG rank. A two-year service bond is required for government college admissions, with penalties for non-compliance.
The Director General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has officially commenced the registration process for the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025. Starting from November 6, 2025, eligible candidates are invited to register for the counselling process through the official website: upneet.gov.in
This counselling process is a crucial step for candidates who wish to secure a seat in government medical and dental colleges across Uttar Pradesh for the 2025-26 academic year. Candidates must possess a valid NEET PG rank and a completion letter of their internship in order to be eligible for participation in the first round of the counselling.
Counselling Authority: Director General Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh
Exam: NEET PG 2025
Eligibility: Candidates must have a valid NEET PG score and a completed internship.
Official Website: upneet.gov.in
Courses Offered: Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), and other postgraduate medical and dental programs.
State: Uttar Pradesh
It is important to note that candidates who opt for government medical or dental colleges in Uttar Pradesh will be required to complete a mandatory two-year service bond. This bond mandates candidates to work in the state for two years post-completion of their studies. Failing to adhere to this service bond requirement will result in a heavy penalty of INR 40 lakh, in accordance with the state’s NEET PG bond policy.
Candidates should keep an eye on the important dates for the upcoming counselling process to ensure they do not miss any key deadlines. Here’s a quick overview of the significant events:
Service Bond Policy: Candidates must be aware that admission to government institutions comes with a mandatory two-year service bond. This bond ensures that students serve in the state post-completion of their course. Non-compliance with this bond will result in a financial penalty of INR 40 lakh.
Eligibility Verification: The NEET PG rank and internship completion letter are non-negotiable eligibility criteria. Candidates should ensure they meet all the requirements before initiating their registration.
This year's UP NEET PG counselling offers an important opportunity for medical professionals looking to further their studies in various postgraduate medical and dental programs. With the deadlines quickly approaching, prospective candidates must complete their registration and related procedures in a timely manner to secure their seats for the academic year 2025-26.
For more details and to stay updated on the latest notifications, candidates are encouraged to visit the official UP NEET PG counselling website upneet.gov.in