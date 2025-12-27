UP NEET PG 2025 BIG UPDATE: Counselling Round 3 registration begins at upneet.gov.in, seat allotment result on...; Check details inside

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registration begins today, December 26, 2025. Candidates must register online on the official MCC website by January 2, 2026, to participate in the counselling process for postgraduate medical admissions.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially opened the registration process for Round 3 of the NEET PG Counselling 2025 today, December 26, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) will need to register online to participate in the counselling and secure admission to postgraduate medical programs. The last date for registration is January 2, 2026.

Key Information on NEET PG Counselling 2025

The NEET PG Counselling 2025 is an essential process for candidates who wish to pursue a postgraduate medical degree. Below is a summary of the key details regarding the counselling rounds:

Overview Details

Event Name: NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration

Exam Name: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board Name: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Academic Year: 2025-26

Official Website: mcc.nic.in

Stream: Medical

Level: Postgraduate (PG)

Rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, Stray Vacancy Round

Registration Dates: December 26, 2025 - January 2, 2026

How to Register for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3

To participate in the counselling process for Round 3, candidates must follow the steps outlined below:

Visit the Official Website

Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in

Navigate to PG Medical Counselling Section

On the homepage, locate and click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' link.

New Registration

Under the 'Candidate Activity Board' section, click on 'New Registration 2025'.

Enter NEET PG Details

In the login window, enter your NEET PG Roll Number and Password.

Captcha Verification

Solve the captcha code and submit the form.

Candidate Dashboard

Once logged in, navigate to your candidate dashboard and click on the registration link.

Fill Personal and Academic Details

Provide all required personal and academic information as requested.

Document Upload

Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents as per the guidelines.

Pay the Registration Fee

Complete the payment for the online registration fee.

Review and Submit

Carefully review all the details entered and submit the registration form.

Download Confirmation

Finally, download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates need to complete the registration by January 2, 2026, to be eligible for Round 3 of NEET PG Counselling. Candidates should make sure to carefully follow the registration process and provide accurate details to avoid any issues. For further updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the MCC at mcc.nic.in