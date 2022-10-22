UP Metro Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 142 post, check all important details here

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) also known as Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation Ltd has released a recruitment notification. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for various vacancies at UP metro including-- Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer, and others from the official website-- lmrcl.com.
The registration process for UP Metro Recruitment 2023 will start on November 1 and the last date to submit the application form is November 30. This UP Metro Recruitment 2023 drive is being conducted to fill a total of 142 vacancies.
UP Metro Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria
Assistant Manager (Civil): Candidates must have BE/BTech in Civil Engineering or equivalent from a government recognised University/Institute with a minimum of 60 percent marks for applying for candidates for Unreserved, EWS and OBC vacancies and with a minimum of 50 percent marks for applying for candidates for reserved vacancies of SC only.
Assistant Manager (Electrical): BE/BTech in Electrical or Electrical and Electronics Engineering or equivalent from a government recognised University/Institute with a minimum of 60 percent marks for applying for candidates for Unreserved, EWS and OBC vacancies.
Assistant Manager (S&T): BE/BTech in Electronics/Electronics and Communication or Equivalent from a government recognised University/Institute with a minimum of 60 percent marks for applying for candidates for Unreserved and EWS vacancies.
UP Metro Recruitment 2022: Important dates
UP Metro Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
UP Metro Recruitment 2022: Salary