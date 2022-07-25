UPSSSC UP Lekhpal Bharti 2022 Exam postponed: Check revised date, exam pattern, other details here

UP Lekhpal Bharti 2022 | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UPSSSC has released an official notification announcing that the UP Lekhpal recruitment exam 2022 that was scheduled to be held on July 24 has now been postponed to July 31.

The notification does not specify any reason for UPSSSC's decision to postpone the Lekhpal Bharti examination 2022. The UP Lekhpal Bharti exam 2022 is being conducted to fill a total of 8085 vacancies for the Revenue Department. Candidates must note that only those who have appeared for the UPSSSC PET exam 2022 are eligible for recruitment in UP Lekhpal.

The candidates who clear UPSSSC PET 2021 can now appear for UPSSSC Rajasva Lekhpal Mains Exam 2022. The dates for online applications will be notified in the detailed advertisement that will be published on www.upsssc.gov.in. A total of 20994 vacancies for Group B and C Posts have been announced by the commission out of which 8085 vacancies will be filled for Rajasva Lekhpal posts.

UP Lekhpal is an administrative post where the candidates have to work in the rural areas of Uttar Pradesh state holding the roles and responsibilities like reporting details to the Revenue Officer, maintenance of village revenue account and land records, reporting revisions related to mutations and partitions, conduction of surveys, inspecting fields, revising official maps, providing assistance during natural calamities and agricultural distress.

UP Lekhpal Main Exam 2022: Exam pattern

The paper consists of 4 sections including General Hindi, Maths, General Knowledge, Rural Development and Rural Society. There will be 100 questions for 1 mark each. A negative marking of 1/4 marks for each incorrect answer The duration of the exam is 120 Minutes (2 hours).

