UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1894 vacancies before THIS date, check details

Uttar Pradesh Recruitment 2021: In good news for those aspiring to be teachers, the Uttar Pradesh High Education Service Commission (UPHESC) has come out with a notification to recruit for open vacancies of assistant teachers and headmasters in the state. These positions are for various government-aided basis/junior schools in the state and the recruitment will take place through the SUPER TET 2021 exam.

The candidates who want to apply for these vacancies can do so on the official website for the same: uphed.gov.in. They can start applying for junior teachers starting from February 22 to March 8. It is to be noted that the UPHESC is recruiting for 1894 vacant posts through the UP Junior Teacher recruitment drive.

For the Assistant Teacher position, a candidate should have completed a BEd/BTC/D.EI.Ed or a four-year BEI.Ed or any other such relevant course from a recognised university. The candidate must have also cleared the CTET/UTET exam.

For the open position of Headmaster, a candidate must have done B.Ed/BTC/D.El.Ed or 4-year of B.El.Ed from any recognised university. They should be a graduate or something that can be equivalent to five years of experience.

The online application will start on February 22 and it will come to an end on March 8. The candidates should note that March 9 is the last date for depositing the application fee online.

The UP Higher Education Board will select the candidates based on both a written test and their interview scores for recruitment as Junior Teachers to these schools. The official notification said that the exam was scheduled to take place on April 11.

The exam would be made of two papers with 50 MCQs and 100 MCQs respectively for the UP Junior Teacher recruitment drive 2021.