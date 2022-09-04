Search icon
UPJEECUP Counselling 2022 to begin on THIS sate: Details here

UPJEECUP Counselling 2022 will most likely begin on September 7.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 07:02 PM IST

UP JEECUP 2022 | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council Polytechnic, UP JEECUP Counselling 2022 is likely to begin on September 7 for all candidates, as per a notification on the website. Candidates can visit the official website-- jeecup.admissions.nic.in for more details.

UP JEECUP Counselling 2022 schedule is expected to be announced very soon on the official website. The actual notification reads, "Online Counseling 2022 is expected to start from 7th September 2022. Visit Website frequently to stay updated."

Candidates who secured merit in UP Polytechnic Result 2022 will be able to participate in this JEECUP Counselling once it begins. Candidates may please note that once the detailed schedule of UP JEECUP Counselling is released, it would be updated here. 

Since UP Polytechnic Counselling 2022 is expected to begin soon, candidates are advised to keep all documents ready as they would be needed while applying for this counselling.  In addition to this, detailed instructions would be released for JEECUP Counselling and everyone will be expected to follow them.

