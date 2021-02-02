UP JEE BEd 2021 notification released at lkouniv.ac.in, know how to apply, other details

UP JEE BEd 2021: The University of Lucknow, Department of Education has released the notification for the UP Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE BEd) entrance tests on the official website. Students who are appearing for the JEE BEd 2021-23 entrance examinations can visit the official website -lkouniv.ac.in to check the complete examination details.

According to media reports, the online application process for UP JEE BEd 2021 is expected to begin from February 18 and the exam is likely to be held on May 19, 2021. The last date for students to complete the online application is March 15, 2021.

UP JEE BEd 2021 Application Process

Step 1: Visit the UP JEE BEd 2021 official website.

Step 2: Click on the UP JE BEd 2021 Registration link available.

Step 3: Enter the details in the Registration link provided.

Step 4: Login using the login credentials.

Step 5: Fill in the UP JEE BEd online application form and submit the application fee.

Step 6: Upload the scanned documents and other information in the UP JEE BEd 2021.

UP JEE BEd 2021: Educational qualification

Candidates who have scored 50% marks in any graduate-level degree or 55% marks in engineering degree awarded by any government recognised university can apply for the exam.

UP JEE BEd 2021: Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 1500 will be applicable for general and OBC categry students and other state students. For candidates belonging to SC, ST category, the fee will be Rs 750. However, with the late fee, the amount will be increased to Rs 2500 and Rs 1200, respectively.

UP JEE BEd 2021 Guidelines

Admission Form Guidelines