UP JEE BEd 2022 Admit Card 2022 out: How to download, website, other details

Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar mixes soap detergent in Elvish Yadav’s water, angry fans trend ‘shame on Jiya’

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar’s 12th project together to be Vasan Bala’s next action thriller? Here’s what we know

Meet Ankit Sahu, an MBA who sells vegetables and fruits for living, earns Rs 50 lakhs

Ve Kamleya: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's new love song by Arijit Singh-Shreya Ghoshal released, fans call it 'masterpiece'

'Time-tested alliance': PM Modi on 38 NDA allies' meeting in Delhi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar mixes soap detergent in Elvish Yadav’s water, angry fans trend ‘shame on Jiya’

Yamuna Flood: Waters Of Yamuna River Reaches The Walls Of Taj Mahal For The First Time In 45 Years

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar’s 12th project together to be Vasan Bala’s next action thriller? Here’s what we know

Most haunted places in the world

7 benefits of eating Jackfruit (Kathal)

Foods to avoid in dinner for better sleep

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

DNA: Rs 2000 notes to remain legal tender and will be valid in the market

Watch Viral Video: Mexico Mayor 'Marries' Crocodile To Honour Age-Old Indigenous Ritual

Odisha Train Accident: Why do Indian trains go off tracks?

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar mixes soap detergent in Elvish Yadav’s water, angry fans trend ‘shame on Jiya’

Ve Kamleya: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's new love song by Arijit Singh-Shreya Ghoshal released, fans call it 'masterpiece'

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar’s 12th project together to be Vasan Bala’s next action thriller? Here’s what we know

HomeEducation

Education

UP JEE BEd 2022 Admit Card 2022 out: How to download, website, other details

UP JEE BEd 2022 admit card has been released today on the official website.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 07:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The UP JEE BEd 2022 admit card has been released today on the website upbed2022.in. Candidates who have registered to appear for the examination can download their UP JEE BEd admit card now.

The UP JEE B.Ed 2022 examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 6 and the result is tentative to be released on August 5, 2022. The examination will be conducted in offline mode and is conducted by Bareilly University.

The time period of the UP JEE BEd 2022 Examination is for three hours. The candidates must note that only those candidates will be selected for the UP JEE BEd 2022 Counseling who pass the examination based on merit scores.


UP JEE B.Ed 2022 Admit Card: How to download

  • Visit the website upbed2022.in
  • Refer to the direct link above to download
  • Enter the credentials
  • Download the admit card
  • Take a printout for further requirements. 

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Bachelor of Education, UP JEE BEd is a state-level entrance examination which is conducted by the Uttar Pradesh government. 

Read: TS Inter Results 2022: Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results expected today, know steps to check scores

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sriram Raghavan film's release date announced with intriguing posters

Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted together in Portugal, photo goes viral

This teammate of Virat Kohli is also married to an actress, it's not KL Rahul, Yuvraj Singh or Hardik Pandya

This singer-turned-actor gave highest-grossing Punjabi film ever, and not Diljit, Ammy Virk, Gippy, or Amrinder Gill

Mukesh Ambani’s rare photo from his school days surfaces online, exudes billionaire’s confidence

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE