UP JEE BEd 2022 Admit Card 2022 out: How to download, website, other details

UP JEE BEd 2022 admit card has been released today on the official website.

The UP JEE BEd 2022 admit card has been released today on the website upbed2022.in. Candidates who have registered to appear for the examination can download their UP JEE BEd admit card now.

The UP JEE B.Ed 2022 examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 6 and the result is tentative to be released on August 5, 2022. The examination will be conducted in offline mode and is conducted by Bareilly University.

The time period of the UP JEE BEd 2022 Examination is for three hours. The candidates must note that only those candidates will be selected for the UP JEE BEd 2022 Counseling who pass the examination based on merit scores.



UP JEE B.Ed 2022 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the website upbed2022.in

Refer to the direct link above to download

Enter the credentials

Download the admit card

Take a printout for further requirements.

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Bachelor of Education, UP JEE BEd is a state-level entrance examination which is conducted by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Read: TS Inter Results 2022: Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results expected today, know steps to check scores