The Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the Assistant Professor recruitment exam 2025. The UPESSC will soon release new dates. Meanwhile, the UP STF has arrested Mehboob Ali in connection with paper leak.

The Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the Assistant Professor recruitment exam 2025. The UP government has asked the UP Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) to release the new exam dates soon and to conduct exam in a smooth and fair environment.

The UP Assistant Professor recruitment exam 2025, scheduled to be held on April 16 and 17, has been cancelled due to alleged irregularities and paper leak. An investigation was soon launched resulting in the arrest of Mehboob Ali, Baijnath Pal and Vinay Pal by the UP Special Task Force (STF). They were found to have prepared fake question papers of Assistant Professor examination.

Who is Mehboob Ali?

Mehboob Ali, an accused, was a close confidant of the then Chairman of the UPESSC. While he was being interoggated, he accedped that he had made fake papers of various subjects and sold them to candidates in exchange for a big amount in cash.

Around 1.14 lakh candidates had applied for 1,017 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professors in government-aided degree colleges across the state.

In a similar move, the UP government had earlier cancelled the Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment exam scheduled for December 18 and 19, 2025. The UP TGT PGT exam revised schedule once announced, will be available on the official website- upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment Exam 2025: Important details

Eligibility criteria:

- post-graduate degree is mandatory in the relevant discipline as approved by the Medical Council of India.

- Also, three years of teaching experience in the subject is required.

Selection process:

- the qualifications of the candidates will be judged.

-After which interview round will take place.

-Written exam is not required.

Application fee:

- For general and OBC category, the application fee is Rs 105.

- The reserved category candidates (SC/ ST) must pay Rs 65 application fee

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will receive a remuneration starting at Rs 68,900 of pay band-11.