FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

UP govt cancels Assistant Professor exam 2025: Who is Mehboob Ali? Accused arrested in paper leak case, check new dates, application fee, eligibility

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal's son, Agnivesh, dies at 49, emotional father says, 'No words can...'

Lucknow Metro's second corridor to have 5 elevated stations, UPMRC floats Rs 493 crore tender; check stations list here

Watch: Hardik Pandya introduces girlfriend Mahieka Sharma to Amitabh Bachchan at Reliance event, fans call it 'special moment'

India U-19 whitewash South Africa U-19 3–0 in ODI series as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George slam centuries in 233-run win

Big boost for India as Shreyas Iyer gets BCCI fitness clearance for New Zealand ODIs

IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma turns heads with unrecognisable look, smashes lofted six in training - Watch

US seizes Russian-flagged oil tanker linked to Venezuela days after Maduro 'capture'

WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez to headline opening ceremony in Navi Mumbai - Check date, time and live streaming details

Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi, reaffirms India-Bangladesh ties amid rising tensions, says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UP govt cancels Assistant Professor exam 2025: Who is Mehboob Ali? Accused arrested in paper leak case, check new dates, application fee, eligibility

UP govt cancels Assistant Professor exam 2025: Who is Mehboob Ali? Accused arres

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal's son, Agnivesh, dies at 49, emotional father says, 'No words can...'

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal's son, Agnivesh, dies at 49, emotional father says

Lucknow Metro's second corridor to have 5 elevated stations, UPMRC floats Rs 493 crore tender; check stations list here

Lucknow Metro's second corridor to have 5 elevated stations; check details

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

UP govt cancels Assistant Professor exam 2025: Who is Mehboob Ali? Accused arrested in paper leak case, check new dates, application fee, eligibility

The Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the Assistant Professor recruitment exam 2025. The UPESSC will soon release new dates. Meanwhile, the UP STF has arrested Mehboob Ali in connection with paper leak.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 08, 2026, 12:54 AM IST

UP govt cancels Assistant Professor exam 2025: Who is Mehboob Ali? Accused arrested in paper leak case, check new dates, application fee, eligibility
UP govt cancels Assistant Professor exam 2025
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the Assistant Professor recruitment exam 2025. The UP government has asked the UP Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) to release the new exam dates soon and to conduct exam in a smooth and fair environment.

The UP Assistant Professor recruitment exam 2025, scheduled to be held on April 16 and 17, has been cancelled due to alleged irregularities and paper leak. An investigation was soon launched resulting in the arrest of Mehboob Ali, Baijnath Pal and Vinay Pal by the UP Special Task Force (STF). They were found to have prepared fake question papers of Assistant Professor examination. 

Who is Mehboob Ali?

Mehboob Ali, an accused, was a close confidant of the then Chairman of the UPESSC. While he was being interoggated, he accedped that he had made fake papers of various subjects and sold them to candidates in exchange for a big amount in cash.  

Around 1.14 lakh candidates had applied for 1,017 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professors in government-aided degree colleges across the state.  

In a similar move, the UP government had earlier cancelled the Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment exam scheduled for December 18 and 19, 2025. The UP TGT PGT exam revised schedule once announced, will be available on the official website- upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.  

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment Exam 2025: Important details

Eligibility criteria: 

- post-graduate degree is mandatory in the relevant discipline as approved by the Medical Council of India.
- Also, three years of teaching experience in the subject is required. 

Selection process: 

- the qualifications of the candidates will be judged. 
-After which interview round will take place. 
-Written exam is not required. 

Application fee: 

- For general and OBC category, the application fee is Rs 105. 
- The reserved category candidates (SC/ ST) must pay Rs 65 application fee

Pay scale: 

The selected candidates will receive a remuneration starting at Rs 68,900 of pay band-11.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UP govt cancels Assistant Professor exam 2025: Who is Mehboob Ali? Accused arrested in paper leak case, check new dates, application fee, eligibility
UP govt cancels Assistant Professor exam 2025: Who is Mehboob Ali? Accused arres
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal's son, Agnivesh, dies at 49, emotional father says, 'No words can...'
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal's son, Agnivesh, dies at 49, emotional father says
Lucknow Metro's second corridor to have 5 elevated stations, UPMRC floats Rs 493 crore tender; check stations list here
Lucknow Metro's second corridor to have 5 elevated stations; check details
Watch: Hardik Pandya introduces girlfriend Mahieka Sharma to Amitabh Bachchan at Reliance event, fans call it 'special moment'
Hardik Pandya introduces girlfriend Mahieka Sharma to Amitabh Bachchan at Relian
India U-19 whitewash South Africa U-19 3–0 in ODI series as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George slam centuries in 233-run win
India U-19 whitewash South Africa U-19 3–0 in ODI series as Vaibhav Suryavanshi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK, her family has good connection with...
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik's rumoured GF, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement