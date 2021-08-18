UP government's big decision: Schools for classes 1 to 8 to open from this date

Amid the reduction in COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken a big decision on reopening schools. Classes 1 to 8, which have been closed since last year, will be resumed very soon across the state.

Schools for classes 6 to 8 will be opened from August 23, while schools for classes 1 to 5 will be opened from September 1.

After controlling the coronavirus pandemic in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government is engaged in a campaign to make life normal. In this sequence, it has been decided to start classes for young children with the COVID-19 protocol in the state. On Monday itself, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said in a meeting with Team 9 that after Raksha Bandhan, schools should also be started from 6th to 8th from 23rd August and from 1st to 5th from 1st September. He had ordered the officers to issue guidelines in this regard.

Seeing the COVID-19 virus being controlled in the state, the State Level Health Expert Advisory Committee had also suggested the reopening of schools.

According to the committee's recommendation, after Raksha Bandhan, it was considered to open schools for classes 6 to 8 from 23 August and from 1 September to class 1 to 5. Schools have been opened for children from class 9 to 12 in the state since last week. In the Secondary, Higher, Technical Vocational Education Institute, education has started with the capacity of 50 percent of the children. Classes for younger children will run in two shifts only.