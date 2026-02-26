UP DElEd Exam 2026: Results announced at btcresult.in, Check how to download scorecard

Meet biggest superstar of 2025, earned Rs 2000 crore in a year, beats Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, took 4 years break, he is...
EDUCATION
The Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj, has released the UP DElEd 1st and 3rd semester results 2026. Candidates can check their scores online at btcresult.in.
The Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj, has officially released the results for the UP DElEd (Diploma in Elementary Education) 1st and 3rd semesters for 2026. Candidates enrolled in the course to become elementary school teachers can now check their scores on the official portal btcresult.in.
The 1st and 3rd semester examinations for the DElEd program were conducted in the last quarter of 2025. The 1st semester exams took place between 27 October and 29 October, followed by the 3rd semester exams from 30 October to 1 November. The results have been compiled after a meticulous evaluation process carried out under strict supervision to ensure accuracy and fairness in assessing answer sheets.
Students can now access their results online to view their overall performance as well as marks obtained in individual subjects. Officials have emphasised that the evaluation process was thorough, aimed at maintaining transparency and correctness in the final scores.
Candidates can follow these steps to download their 1st or 3rd semester results:
Visit the official results portal at btcresult.in.
Look for the link labelled 'UP DElEd 1st Semester Result 2026' or 'UP DElEd 3rd Semester Result 2026.'
Click the relevant link to access the login page.
Enter your roll number and enrollment number carefully.
Submit the details to view the result on the screen.
Download the PDF version and save it. Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy for future reference, whether for academic purposes or administrative requirements.
The UP DElEd program is designed to train aspiring elementary school teachers, and performance in these semester exams plays a critical role in their academic progress. The release of these results marks a significant step in the careers of students aiming to contribute to primary education in Uttar Pradesh.
Officials have urged candidates to verify their scores promptly and report any discrepancies to the Examination Regulatory Authority. The availability of results online ensures easy access, enabling students to plan their next steps in the DElEd curriculum efficiently.
With the results now live, students can review their performance and prepare for the upcoming semesters with greater clarity on their academic standing. The authority continues to maintain rigorous standards in both examination conduct and result compilation to uphold the integrity of the DElEd program.