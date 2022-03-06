UP Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 26,382 posts at uppbpb.gov.in. – Check details

All candidates in Uttar Pradesh who were preparing for competitive exams can now apply for 26,382 posts of constables and firemen. This recruitment is conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB), which is currently undergoing the process to select examination agency.

The process of tendering by the companies intending to conduct the exam for this recruitment is complete and now the examination agency can be selected to conduct recruitment soon.

It is expected that the Commission may issue a notification for this recruitment after the code of conduct in force in the state is over. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website of UPPBPB for information related to this recruitment.

Important details about UP Constable Recruitment

As per the notification issued during the last constable recruitment in Uttar Pradesh, candidates who had completed class 12 were allowed to apply. The candidates were asked to have the required educational qualifications and marksheet from a recognised institute before the last date of application

The candidates who appeared in the examination (up-served) or appeared (appearing) for the requisite educational qualification were not considered eligible for the application. On this basis, it is expected that in this time also the candidates will be required to have class 12 passing certificate. However, for complete information in this regard, candidates must wait for the issue of notification.

Who can apply for UP Constable Recruitment 2022?

Those who have passed their class 12 can apply for the posts of constable and fireman in the UP Police. Candidates must be aged between 18 to 22 years to apply for these positions. It is important to note that full information regarding the eligibility can be unveiled only after the official notification is released on the official website of UPPBPB.

