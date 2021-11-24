UP Class 10, 12 board exams 2022: BIG update regarding date sheet, schedule- Check here

The Central Board of Secondary Education has already commenced the CBSE Term 1 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 in all schools, but no official updates have been made regarding the schedule and date sheet of the Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and 12 board exams 2022.

It is expected that the final call regarding the conduction of the UP board exams 2022 will be taken by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) anytime soon, even though no official announcements have been made by the state board yet.

The UP Class 10 and 12 board exams 2022 will most likely be conducted after the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022, which will commence from February next year. UPMSP may also conduct the pre-board for both classes in January 2022. Candidates must note that no official announcements have been made yet.

All students and school administration have been advised to keep a regular check on the official website of the UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in, for the latest updates on the dates of the UP Class 10 and 12 board exams 2022. The dates are expected to be announced soon, most likely in December.

According to media reports, over 51 lakh students have registered for the high school examination (Class 10) and intermediate examinations (Class 12) in Uttar Pradesh. Out of these students, 27 lakh have registered for the Class 10 exams while 23 lakh students have applied for the Class 12 exams.

Last year, the UP Class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 were cancelled in full capacity due to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the results of over 56 lakh students were declared without written evaluation, on the basis of internal assessment.

As per the marking criteria set up by the UPMSP, students were evaluated on the basis of their performances in previous years’ examinations and the pre-board examinations that were conducted for the students before the second wave of the pandemic hit.