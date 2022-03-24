UP Board exams 2022 begin TODAY: Important instructions for UPMSP class 10, 12 students - Know details here

The UP Board Class 10 and 12 Exams 2022 are beginning today, March 24. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP will hold the exams in offline mode in two shifts. UP Board 10th 12th exams will be conducted from 8 am to 11:15 am (1st shift) and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm (2nd shift) adhering to strict Covid-19 safety protocols.

To ensure the UP Board Class 10 and 12 Exams 2022 are held without any hindrance, UPMSP has installed CCTV cameras at all exam centres and there will also be a presence of tight security.

Students who are going to take the exam can also use the special buses to reach the exam centres.

Nearly 27 lakh students will appear for the class 10 board exams and about 24 lakh will take the class 12 board exams. The UP Board Exams 2022 will conclude on April 12, 2022.

Here are some important last-minute instructions for UP Board Class 10, 12 students:

1) Students taking the UPMSP 10th 12th exams must try to reach the exam hall at least an hour before the exam begins.

2) UP Board admit card is a mandatory document and must be carried by all students to the exam hall. Without admit card or UPMSP 10th 12th Roll Number, students will not be allowed to take the papers.

3) Wearing masks, use of sanitisers, and maintaining social distancing and other relevant Covid-19 protocols must be followed.

4) Electronic gadgets inside the exam centres are a strict no-no.