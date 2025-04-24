The result will be available on the official website upmsp.edu.in and on DigiLocker.

UP Board Results: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to declare the UP Board 10th and 12th results on Friday, April 25. The result will be declared at 12:30 pm at UP Board Headquarters, Prayagraj. The result will be available on the official website upmsp.edu.in. The result will also be available on DigiLocker, www.results.digilocker.gov.in. UP Board's high school and intermediate examinations were held between 24 February and 12 March. Over 54 lakh candidates were registered for the UP Board's high school and intermediate examinations. The exams were conducted between February 24 and March 12, 2025.

How to check UP Board 10th, 12th Result

Step 1: Visit UP Board upmsp.edu.in or results.upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “UP Board Class 10th/12th Result 2025”.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, school code and other required information.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The Marksheet will appear on your screen, download it after checking it.

How To Check via SMS

For Class 12: Type UP12<roll number> For Class 10: Type UP10<roll number> Send the SMS in the above format to 56263. You will receive your result via SMS on the same number.

The board said that evaluation of answer sheets was done at 261 centres from March 19 to April 2. This year, the UP Board conducted its Class 10 and 12 exams across 8,140 centres.

