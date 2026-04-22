UP Board Results 2026: Class 10, 12 scorecards to be out tomorrow, check time, direct links, how to download
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EDUCATION
The results will be officially announced during a press conference conducted by board officials and the Education Minister, after which the scores will be uploaded on the official links - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) in its latest announcement regarding the Class 10th and 12th results has said that they will be declared on April 23, 2026, Thursday, at 4 PM. According to the official confirmation, board officials have completed the evaluation of answer sheets. Once the results are out, students can check their scorecards/marksheet on the official portals like upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
The results will be officially announced during a press conference conducted by board officials and the Education Minister, after which the scores will be uploaded on the official links - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
To access the digital marksheets, students will be required to enter the roll number mentioned on their admit cards. Alongside the official websites, the board will also release the results on other digital platforms like DigiLocker, the UMANG App, and SMS. Students can check their scorecard from these sites as well. These alternative options are meant to provide students with a hassle-free experience, especially during high web traffic.
The main and initial medium to check the results is through these government websites:
upmsp.edu.in: This is the official portal of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).
upresults.nic.in: This is a dedicated results portal often used for UP Board declarations.
After the results are officially announced, students can check their Class 10th and 12th results through various online and digital platforms. It is mandatory to have your roll number ready before checking the sites for scores.
Important note
-Students must take a prinout of the provisional marksheet and keep it with them for immediate use.
-The original marksheet will be distributed later by respective schools.