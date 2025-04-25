UP Board 12th Result 2025: The result will be available on the official website upmsp.edu.in, DigiLocker, www.results.digilocker.gov.in.

UP Board 12th Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to declare the UP Board 12th results today (April 25) at 12:30 pm at UP Board Headquarters in Prayagraj. The result will be available on the official website upmsp.edu.in, DigiLocker, www.results.digilocker.gov.in. UP Board's high school and intermediate examinations were held between 24 February and 12 March.

How to check UP Board 12th Result

Step 1: Visit UP Board upmsp.edu.in or results.upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “UP Board Class 12th Result 2025”.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, school code and other required information.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The Marksheet will appear on your screen, download it after checking it.

How To Check via SMS

For Class 12: Type UP12<roll number>

Send the SMS in the above format to 56263.

You will receive your result via SMS on the same number.