UP Board 10th Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the UP Board 10th results today (April 25) at 12:30 pm at UP Board Headquarters in Prayagraj. The result will be available on the official website upmsp.edu.in, DigiLocker, www.results.digilocker.gov.in. UP Board's high school and intermediate examinations were held between 24 February and 12 March. Over 54 lakh candidates were registered for the UP Board's high school and intermediate examinations.

How to check UP Board 10th Result

Step 1: Visit UP Board upmsp.edu.in or results.upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “UP Board Class 10th Result 2025”.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, school code and other required information.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The Marksheet will appear on your screen, download it after checking it.

How To Check via SMS

For Class 10: Type UP10<roll number>

Send the SMS in the above format to 56263.

You will receive your result via SMS on the same number.