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7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Northern Japan; tsunami warning issued for coastal areas

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UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP Class 10 and 12 scorecards to be announced soon at upmsp.edu.in; Check date, time and how to download

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is expected to announce Class 10 and 12 results 2026 before April 25.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 01:21 PM IST

UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP Class 10 and 12 scorecards to be announced soon at upmsp.edu.in; Check date, time and how to download
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The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 examination results for 2026 shortly, with reports indicating that the declaration may take place before April 25. An official confirmation regarding the exact date and time is expected anytime.

Where and How to Check Results

Once released, students will be able to access their results online through the board’s official websites, including upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. To view their scores, candidates will need to enter their roll number and other required credentials.

Students are advised to download and keep a copy of their provisional marksheet for future use, especially for admission and verification purposes.

Steps to Access Scorecards

To check the results, students can follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official website of the UP Board
  2. Click on the result link available on the homepage
  3. Enter roll number and registration details
  4. Submit the information to view the result
  5. Download or print the marksheet

Exam Timeline and Participation

The UP Board examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 began on February 24 and concluded on March 12. The evaluation of answer sheets commenced on March 17.

This year witnessed a massive turnout, with approximately 54.37 lakh students registering for the exams. Of these, around 27.32 lakh students appeared for Class 10, while 27.05 lakh took the Class 12 exams, making it one of the largest school-level examinations in the country.

Passing Marks and Compartment Exams

To qualify, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject. Those who do not meet the required criteria will have the opportunity to appear for compartment examinations, allowing them to improve their scores without losing an academic year.

Alternative Ways to Check Results

In addition to official websites, students can also access their results through digital platforms such as UMANG and DigiLocker. These platforms provide a convenient way to view and store digital copies of marksheets.

With the results expected soon, students are advised to stay updated through official channels for the latest announcements and direct links.

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7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Northern Japan; tsunami warning issued for coastal areas
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