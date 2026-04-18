UP Board Result 2026: Class 10,12 results to be out on this date, check how to download, official link

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EDUCATION
UPMSP will most likely announce the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2026 by the end of April. The students can check their scorecards from the official websites.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will most likely announce the UP Board Class 10 Result 2026 and UP Board Class 12 result 2026 by the third or fourth week of April, which would be between April 20 and 25, according to the board officials. After the result is released, students will be able to check and download their scorecard on the official websites and on DigiLocker.
The official websites to check results are: upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
The UPMSP will announce the results during a press conference in will convene later. After the declaration of the result, the students can check their Class 10 and 12 UPMSP result 2026 scorecard by filling the details of their roll number and school code online. Following the declaration, the result links will be activated on the official websites and other platforms. Students can access their marksheets by entering their login credentials.