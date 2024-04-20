UP Board Result 2024 DECLARED: Prachi Nigam, Shubham Verma tops in UPMSP class 10th, 12th; direct link here

The result links are active on upresults,nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in

Uttar Pradesh board has announced the results of the Class 10th, and 12th board exams. Candidates can check the results online at upresults,nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.

The overall pass percentage in Class 12 stands at, 82.60 percent. Whereas, the pass percentage in Class 10 stands at 89.55 percent this year.

Shubham Verma of Sitapur has topped the Class 12 or Intermediate examination with 97.80 percent. The student has secured 489 marks out of 500. Sheetal Verma, Kashish Yadav, Aaditya Kumar Yadav, Anksha Vishvakarma, Palak Singh have secured third rank with 487 marks out of 500.

The Uttar Pradesh Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 22 to March 9, 2024.

The pass percentage of girls in the High school final examination is better than that of boys in UP board result 2024 class 10th and 12th.

UP board result 2024: Rank holders in Class 10 are-

Prachi Nigam (591 marks)

Deepika Sonkar (590)

Navika Singh, Swati Singh, Dipanshi Singh Sengar (588 marks)

DIRECT LINK to check UP BOARD Result 2024