UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 result expected soon, know how to download result

File photo

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) to release the UP Board Class 10, 12 final results soon. According to media reports, the result is likely to be declared before April 27, 2023. Once released, UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 results will be available on the official websites, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. The date and time of the announcement of results have not been shared by the Board yet.

Uttar Pradesh Board Exam was conducted for Class 10 and Class 12 from February 16, 2023, and ended in March 2023. The UP Board Exams for Class 10 will end on March 3, while the UP Board Exams for Class 12 will end on March 4.

A total of 2,18,189 students out of the total registered 31,14,224 skipped the exam in the first shift itself. Those who remained absent in the first shift included 2,17,702 out of 31,08,584 high school and 487 out of the total registered 5,640 intermediate students.

In the second shift also, 1,83,865 intermediate students out of the total registered 25,80,544 skipped the exam taking the total to 4,02,054.

UP Board Results 2023: Steps to check