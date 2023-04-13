Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP likely to declare UP Board Class 10, 12 result on this date, know how to check result online

Uttar Pradesh Board Exam was conducted for Class 10 and Class 12 from February 16, 2023 and ended in March 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 08:53 AM IST

UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP likely to declare UP Board Class 10, 12 result on this date, know how to check result online
File photo

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to release the UP Board Class 10, 12 final results soon. Once released, UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 result will be available on the official websites, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. According to media reports, result is likely to be declared before April 27, 2023. The date and time of the announcement of results have not been shared by the Board yet.

Uttar Pradesh Board Exam was conducted for Class 10 and Class 12 from February 16, 2023 and ended in March 2023. The UP Board Exams for Class 10 will end on March 3, while the UP Board Exams for Class 12 will end on March 4. 

A total of 2,18,189 students out of the total registered 31,14,224 skipped the exam in the first shift itself. Those who remained absent in the first shift included 2,17,702 out of 31,08,584 of high school and 487 out of the total registered 5,640 intermediate students.

In the second shift also, 1,83,865 intermediate students out of the total registered 25,80,544 skipped the exam taking the total to 4,02,054.

UP Board Results 2023: Steps to check 

  • Visit the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in
  • Click on the UP Board Results 2023 link 
  • Candidates can click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit. 
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
Sobhita Dhulipala reveals her mom got upset at her sister's 'North meets South shaadi', shares photos
Amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha, check out Parineeti Chopra's 5 outfits that you would want to have
Can coffee consumption be beneficial for your health? Here's how much you should drink daily
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UGC NET Result 2023 releasing today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.