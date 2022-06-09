UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP Uttar Pradesh board class 10, 12 results likely to be declared next week at upmsp.edu.in

File photo

UP Board Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare UP Class 10th, 12th board results 2022 soon on its official website, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. As per media reports suggest that the results can be out by June 15.

Earlier it was being circulated that the UPMSP Class 10th, 12th results 2022 will be released by the Uttar Pradesh board on June 9. Refuting these claims, the state education board said that no official date has been announced for the results yet.

As per news reports, UP Board class 10, 12 Exams 2022 evaluation has been completed and Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare UP Board Result 2022 in a few days.

UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Board 10th 12th Result 2022 can be downloaded through the official website, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. Talking on the condition of being anonymous, a UP Board official said that the dates would be announced in a day or two and the results might get released on June 9.

As per the UP board’s schedule, the UP Board Class 10, 12 evaluation process is expected to end by May 15. Around 52 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 UP Board examinations, around 27.8 lakh students appeared for Class 10 and 24.1 lakh students appeared for Class 12 exams.

The UP Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) exams were held at 8,373 centres across the state. In order to curb cheating, surveillance was done in the exam centres through CCTV cameras. For this, the Board has identified 254 centres as 'highly-sensitive' and 861 centres as 'sensitive'.

UP Board Results 2022: Websites to check scores

UP Board Results 2022: Steps to check scores online

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘UPMSP class 10, 12 board results 2022’ link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your name, roll number, and required credentials on the website.

Step 5: Your Uttar Pradesh UPMSP results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your scores for future reference.