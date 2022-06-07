UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP Uttar Pradesh board class 10, 12 results to be out on June 9? Know here

File Photo

UP Board might declare Class 10th, and 12th results on June 9, 2022 (Thursday). UP Board 10th 12th Exams 2022 evaluation has been completed and Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare UP Board Result 2022 in a few days.

UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Board 10th 12th Result 2022 can be downloaded through the official website, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. Talking on the condition of being anonymous, a UP Board official said that the dates would be announced in a day or two and the results might get released on June 9.

Nearly 47 lakh students are waiting for the UP Board Result 2022. The Uttar Pradesh board conducted the UP Board Class 10th, and 12th exams in the month of March, and April.

UP Board Result 2022: List of websites

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

UP Board Result 2022: Steps to check the results

Step 1: Go to the official result website - upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘UPMSP UP Board result’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the required credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Download the results and take a printout for future reference.