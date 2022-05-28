UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP Uttar Pradesh board class 10, 12 results likely to be declared in June

File photo

Few days left for Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) to declare UP Board Result 2022. UP Board 10th 12th Exams 2022 evaluation has been completed. UPMSP is expected to release the result date and time soon. UP board has also finalised the criteria for promotion and have started the compilation of the result. Nearly 47 lakh students are waiting for the UP Board Result 2022. Once released, UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Board 10th 12th Result 2022 can be downloaded through the official website, upresults.nic.in.

The Uttar Pradesh board conducted the UP Board Class 10th, 12th exams in the month of March, and April. As per reports, UP Board Results 2022 to be released in the month of June 2022. However, UPMSP has not announced any official result date yet.

Also Read: UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP expected to declare Uttar Pradesh board class 10, 12 results by THIS date

Once released, UP Board Class 10, 12 results will be available on the official website, upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Result 2022: List of Websites

- upmsp.edu.in

- upresults.nic.in

- upmspresults.up.nic.in

As per the UP board’s schedule, the UP Board Class 10, 12 evaluation process is expected to end by May 15. Around 52 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 UP Board examinations, around 27.8 lakh students appeared for Class 10 and 24.1 lakh students appeared for Class 12 exams.

The UP Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) exams were held at 8,373 centres across the state. In order to curb cheating, surveillance was done in the exam centres through CCTV cameras. For this, the Board has identified 254 centres as 'highly-sensitive' and 861 centres as 'sensitive'.

Steps to check UPMSP Board result 2022:

1. Go to the official result website - upmsp.edu.in

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘UPMSP UP Board result’ link.

3. Fill in the required credentials.

4. Submit the details

5. Download the results and take a printout for future reference.