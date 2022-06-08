UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th result likely to be out by June 15, know important update

File photo

UP Board Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the results of the UP Class 10th and 12th board exams 2022 soon on its official website. Media reports suggest that the results can be out by June 15.

Earlier it was being circulated that the UPMSP Class 10th and Class 12th results 2022 will be released by the Uttar Pradesh board on June 9. Refuting these claims, the state education board said that no official date has been announced for the results yet.

As per news reports, UP Board 10th 12th Exams 2022 evaluation has been completed and Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare UP Board Result 2022 in a few days.

UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Board 10th 12th Result 2022 can be downloaded through the official website, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. Talking on the condition of being anonymous, a UP Board official said that the dates would be announced in a day or two and the results might get released on June 9.

UP Board Results 2022: Websites to check scores

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

UP Board Results 2022: Steps to check scores online

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the designated link for the UPMSP 10th 12th board results 2022.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your name, roll number, and required credentials on the website.

Step 5: Your Uttar Pradesh UPMSP results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your scores for future reference.

This year, over 51 lakh students had registered for the UP Class 12th and 10th board exams 2022 while over 47 lakh students appeared for the exams. Students are advised to keep a close check on the official UPMSP website for more details.

