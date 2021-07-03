UP Board Result 2021 Latest Update: UPMSP likely to declare class 10, 12 results by THIS date

UP Board Results 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare the result of Class 10 and Class 12 board results 2021 in the month of July. According to the media reports, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Dinesh Sharma recently said that the UP Board result 2021 for Class 10 and Class 12 will be declared in the second week of July.

All the candidates are advised to check the official website of UP Board regularly for the latest updates on UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2021. The UP Board results for 56 lakh students are likely to be declared before July 15. UP Board results will be available on the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in.

Uttar Pradesh government on June 20 announced the evaluation criteria for UP Board Class 10 and Class 12. The marking scheme for Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 10 will be based on a 50-50 formula. Whereas, for class 12 the formula of 50-40-10 will be followed.

UP Board Class 12 Result 2021 Evaluation formula:

According to the board marking scheme, UP Board Class 12 students will be assessed on 50-40-10 formula. 50 per cent marks obtained in Class 10, 40 per cent marks in class 11 (half-yearly or final exam) and 10 per cent marks of Class 12 pre-boards exams.

UP Board Class 10 Result 2021 Evaluation formula:

UP Board Class 10 students will be assessed on a 50-50 formula. 50 per cent marks obtained in class 9 and 50 per cent marks obtained in class 10 pre-boards exams.