UP Board Result 2021 latest update: UPMSP class 10, 12 result date, time to be released soon -Know how to download

UPMSP UP Board Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) may declare the releasing date of UP Board class 10, 12 results soon. However, the exam results are to be released this week. The Supreme Court had given instructions to release the 12th results by July 31, it is speculated that by the end of the coming week, the UP Board Results 2021 will be declared. However, the UP Board is yet to confirm the official date and time of the UP Board class 10, 12 results.

UP Board result 2021 for class 10th and 12th will be declared on the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in.

UP Education Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma is expected to announce UP Board class 10, 12 results date and time soon. The UP government has already given instructions to the board to declare the results of the students in time so that no student is disrupted in admission to other schools or universities. About 56 lakh students had enrolled in the UP Board's high school and intermediate examinations this year.

A total of 56,03,813 candidates had registered for the UP Board Exams 2021. Out of which 29,94,312 have registered for Class 12 and 26,09,501 for Class 10. The UP Board exams 2021 were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. UP Board result 2021 will evaluate on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

Significantly, the CISCE Board and Rajasthan Board has released the 12th result on Saturday. CBSE results can also be released anytime after July 25.