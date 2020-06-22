UP Board Intermediate Exam Results 2020: Class 12th UP Board results to be declared on June 27, check upmsp.edu.in

UP Board class 12th exam results will be announced on June 27 on the board's official website upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in, according to board officials.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also referred to as UP Board, secretary Nina Srivastava announced the dates of UP Board intermediate exam results last week.

While the exact time of the result announcement is not available, students are advised to check the three websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in - for updates on June 27.

When the results are available, follow these steps to check UP Board class 12th results:

1. Log on to one of the official government result websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

2. Click on the link UP Board Result 2020 Class 12

3. Enter your roll number and other details

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result for future reference

Nearly 26 lakh students appeared in the class 12th exam conducted by the Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or the UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education.

According to data given by the board, 14.6 lakh boys sat for class 12th exam while 11.2 lakh were girl students.