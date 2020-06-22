UP Board High School Exam Results 2020: Class 10th UP Board result to be declared on June 27, follow upresults.nic.in

UP Board class 10th exam results will be announced on June 27 on the board's official website upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also referred to as UP Board, secretary Nina Srivastava announced the dates of the result last week.

The Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) (UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education) is responsible for conducting both class 10th and class 12th examination in the state.

While the exact time of the result announcement is not available, students are advised to check the three websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in - for updates on June 27.

When the results are available, you can follow these steps to check UP Board class 10th results:

1. Log on to one of the official government result websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

2. Click on the link UP Board Result 2020 Class 10

3. Enter your roll number and other details

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result for future reference

Over 56 lakh students appeared in high school and intermediate examinations. Of these, over 30 lakh were in high school while nearly 26 lakh appeared for intermediate examinations.

According to data given by the board, 16.6 lakh boys sat for class 10th exam while 13.6 lakh were girl students.