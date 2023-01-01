UP Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: When to expect date sheet?

UP Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

The UP Board Class 10, 12 datesheet is expected to be released soon by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP). Once released, candidates who have registered to appear for the exam will be able to check the UP Board date sheet 2023 from the official website-- upmsp.edu.in. Students can also contact their schools to get information about board exams.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: How to download

Go to the official website of UP board, upmsp.edu.in

Go to the updates and downloads section

Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet

Download the PDF and take a printout.

As many as 58 lakh candidates are registered to take the UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023. UPMSP had already released sample question papers for Class 10 and Class 12 to help in the preparation of students for the final exams. Students can download it from upmsp.edu. This year, UPMSP will use answer sheets with barcodes for these exams, with an aim to minimise the possibility of unfair means.