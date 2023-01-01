Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

UP Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: When to expect date sheet?

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 date sheet expected to be released at upmsp.edu.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 04:12 PM IST

UP Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: When to expect date sheet?
UP Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

The UP Board Class 10, 12 datesheet is expected to be released soon by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP). Once released, candidates who have registered to appear for the exam will be able to check the UP Board date sheet 2023 from the official website-- upmsp.edu.in. Students can also contact their schools to get information about board exams.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: How to download 

  • Go to the official website of UP board, upmsp.edu.in
  • Go to the updates and downloads section
  • Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet
  • Download the PDF and take a printout.

Read: CBSE Class 12 revised date sheet 2023 released: Check new dates, exam timing and other important details here

As many as 58 lakh candidates are registered to take the UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023. UPMSP had already released sample question papers for Class 10 and Class 12 to help in the preparation of students for the final exams. Students can download it from upmsp.edu. This year, UPMSP will use answer sheets with barcodes for these exams, with an aim to minimise the possibility of unfair means.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hot photos that prove Disha Patani looks irresistibly sexy in bodycon
Who is Aditi Hundia, girlfriend of Ishan Kishan and Miss India finalist
Hina Khan spreads sparkle in lace lehenga, see pics
Goa's Mopa International Airport inaugurated by PM Modi, named after late CM Manohar Parrikar
Anushka Sharma wraps up Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress, cricketer gives final clap to end film's shoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot a hidden deer in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.