UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP to release Class 10th, 12th date sheet soon at upmsp.edu.in

File photo

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) to release the exam dates for UP board Class 10th and Class 12th exams 2023 soon. Once released, UP board exam 2023 classes 10 and 12 date sheet or time table will be released on the board, upmsp.edu.in. For UP Board exam 2023 classes 10 and 12 date sheet, students can also contact their schools for the date sheets.

This year, a total of 58,67,329 students have registered for UP board exams 2023, which is 6.74 lakh more students compared to 2022. The total registered students are 31,16,458 from Class 10 and 27,50,871 from Class 12.

UP board exam 2023 date sheet or timetable: Steps to download

Visit the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

Go to the updates and downloads section of the website.

Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet.

Download it and take a printout.

Also Read: SSC CGL Admit Card 2022 expected to be released soon on regional websites

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has recently published model question papers for the Class 10 final exam on upmsp.edu. Students can check model papers for certain subjects on the official website, upmsp.edu.in

Candidates must note that the model papers are only for the UP Board Class 10 Exam. The subject name and the code of the subject has been mentioned and besides that the download option is given on the official website.