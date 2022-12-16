Search icon
UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th date sheet expected soon at upmsp.edu.in

When announced, the students can check UP Board exam dates at upmsp.edu.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 02:42 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) exam dates for Class 10th and 12th 2023 are expected to be released soon. Once released, UP board exam 2023 classes 10 and 12 date sheet can be downloaded from the board's website, upmsp.edu.in. For UP Board exam 2023 classes 10 and 12 date sheet, students can also contact their schools for the date sheets.

In total, 58,67,329 students have registered for the UP board exams in 2023, an increase of 6.74 lakh over 2022.There are 27,50,871 students in class 12 and 31,16,458 in class 10 who have registered.

UP board exam 2023 date sheet or timetable: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website, upmsp.edu.in.
  • Go to the updates and downloads section of the website.
  • Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet.
  • Download it and take a printout.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has recently published model question papers for the Class 10 final exam on upmsp.edu. Students can check model papers for certain subjects on the official website, upmsp.edu.in

Candidates must note that the model papers are only for the UP Board Class 10 Exam. The subject name and the code of the subject has been mentioned and besides that the download option is given on the official website.

