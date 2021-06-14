UP Board Exams 2021: CM Yogi Adityanath makes BIG announcement over merit list

UP Board Exams 2021: In a meeting with the officials on Sunday (June 13), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said regarding the cancellation of UP Board class 10 and class 12 exams due to COVID-19. He announced that there will be no merit list declared this year for class 10 and class 12.

The UP government also decided that a fair opportunity to appear in board examinations should be provided to the students of Class 10 and Class 12 if they wish to improve their marks, once the COVID-19 situation gets better.

This year, the marks will be awarded to the class 10 and 12 students on the basis of scores obtained in the previous class and the pre-board exams.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, an official of the secondary education department said “We are giving an option to students that if they are not satisfied with the marks for the cancelled exam, the board will allow them to appear in the said exam next year when high school and intermediate examinations will be held.”

A committee has been formed under UP Board 2021 under additional chief secretary of secondary education Aradhana Shukla, to conduct meetings with various stakeholders on the evaluation criteria for the cancelled examinations. UP Board has received more than three thousand suggestions on how to prepare UP Board Result 2021 for Class 10 and class 12. The result of 56 lakh students is yet to be prepared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).